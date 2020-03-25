By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Buttons Mint Chocolate Pouch 102G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Maltesers Buttons Mint Chocolate Pouch 102G
£ 1.25
£1.23/100g

New

1/3 = 34g
  • Energy736kJ 176kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164kJ

Product Description

  • Mint flavoured milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7.0%).
  • Now available in 2D
  • Everyone's favourite new flat-mates
  • It's mint to be
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Peppermint Flavouring, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetables Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 34g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

102g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/34g (%*)
Energy 2164kJ736kJ (9%)
-517kcal176kcal (9%)
Fat 27g9.2g (13%)
of which saturates 16g5.5g (28%)
Carbohydrate 60g20g (8%)
of which sugars 57g19g (21%)
Protein 7.4g2.5g (5%)
Salt 0.40g0.14g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 110G

£ 1.00
£0.91/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

£ 1.50
£1.27/100g

Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

M&M's Crispy Chocolate Pouch 107G

£ 1.00
£0.94/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here