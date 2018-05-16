By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meal For 2 Green Thai & Red Thai Curry 1.11Kg

Tesco Meal For 2 Green Thai & Red Thai Curry 1.11Kg
£ 7.50
£6.76/kg
1/2 of a meal
  • Energy3480kJ 828kcal
    41%
  • Fat30.2g
    43%
  • Saturates11.1g
    56%
  • Sugars15.5g
    17%
  • Salt3.2g
    53%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 657kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lemongrass sauce, with green beans. Chicken breast pieces in a red pepper, coconut and red chilli sauce. Cooked jasmine rice. Mixed vegetables with ginger and soya wrapped in filo pastry. Prawn tapioca crackers.
  • A Taste of Thailand Jasmine rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
  • A Taste of Thailand Jasmine rice, crispy vegetable spring rolls and prawn crackers
  • Pack size: 1110G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer packaging. Prawn crackers do not require heating. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Pierce film lids several times on the Thai green chicken curry, Thai red chicken curry and jasmine rice. Place the Thai green chicken curry, Thai red chicken curry and jasmine rice on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove all packaging from the vegetable spring rolls, place on the baking tray and heat alongside the other items for a further 15 minutes. Stir the jasmine rice, Thai green chicken curry and Thai red chicken curry before serving with the spring rolls. Prawn crackers are ready to eat.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Vegetable spring rolls not suitable for microwave heating.
Each container must be heated separately.
Pierce film lids several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Prawn crackers are ready to eat.
Thai green chicken curry
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Thai red chicken curry
800W 4 mins 30 secs/900W 4 mins
Jasmine rice
800W 3 mins 30 secs/900W 3 mins

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.11kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a meal (530g**)
Energy657kJ / 156kcal3480kJ / 828kcal
Fat5.7g30.2g
Saturates2.1g11.1g
Carbohydrate18.1g95.7g
Sugars2.9g15.5g
Fibre0.9g4.9g
Protein7.7g41.0g
Salt0.6g3.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 1110g typically weighs 1060g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

  • 1/2 of a pack
    • Energy1038kJ 245kcal
      12%
    • Fat0.6g
      1%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 163kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice].

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (150g**)
    Energy692kJ / 163kcal1038kJ / 245kcal
    Fat0.4g0.6g
    Saturates0.1g0.2g
    Carbohydrate36.3g54.5g
    Sugars0.0g0.0g
    Fibre0.6g0.8g
    Protein3.3g5.0g
    Salt<0.01g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy559kJ 134kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.9g
      11%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2236kJ / 536kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean), Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Egg.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (25g)
    Energy2236kJ / 536kcal559kJ / 134kcal
    Fat31.6g7.9g
    Saturates2.7g0.7g
    Carbohydrate60.0g15.0g
    Sugars7.6g1.9g
    Fibre0.7g0.2g
    Protein2.4g0.6g
    Salt1.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/2 of a pack
    • Energy811kJ 194kcal
      10%
    • Fat9.8g
      14%
    • Saturates4.7g
      24%
    • Sugars5.8g
      6%
    • Salt1.3g
      22%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 507kJ / 121kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Water, Coconut, Green Bean (7%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Lemongrass Purée, Salt, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Shallot, Galangal, Green Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Sugar, Tamarind Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Extract, Basil, Corn Starch, Kaffir Lime Peel, Turmeric, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (160g**)
    Energy507kJ / 121kcal811kJ / 194kcal
    Fat6.1g9.8g
    Saturates2.9g4.7g
    Carbohydrate5.7g9.1g
    Sugars3.6g5.8g
    Fibre0.8g1.3g
    Protein10.5g16.8g
    Salt0.8g1.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 spring rolls
    • Energy415kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat4.6g
      7%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars2.1g
      2%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ / 248kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (48%) [Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Rice Vinegar, White Pepper, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Roasted Orange Peel, Black Sesame Seed, Yellow Sesame Seed, Japanese Pepper, Seaweed.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g2 spring rolls (40g**)
    Energy1036kJ / 248kcal415kJ / 99kcal
    Fat11.5g4.6g
    Saturates5.3g2.1g
    Carbohydrate29.4g11.8g
    Sugars5.3g2.1g
    Fibre2.2g0.9g
    Protein5.5g2.2g
    Salt1.1g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/2 of a pack
    • Energy703kJ 168kcal
      8%
    • Fat7.5g
      11%
    • Saturates3.3g
      17%
    • Sugars5.5g
      6%
    • Salt1.0g
      17%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 454kJ / 108kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (34%), Red Pepper (13%), Water, Green Bean, Water Chestnut, Coconut, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Dried Red Chilli, Lime Leaf, Muscovado Sugar, Lime Juice, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass Purée, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Rice Vinegar, Corn Starch, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Basil, Coriander Seed, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cumin Powder, Soya Bean, Coriander Root, Cardamom, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Wheat, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (155g**)
    Energy454kJ / 108kcal703kJ / 168kcal
    Fat4.8g7.5g
    Saturates2.1g3.3g
    Carbohydrate5.5g8.5g
    Sugars3.5g5.5g
    Fibre1.1g1.7g
    Protein10.2g15.8g
    Salt0.6g1.0g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

