Tesco Bbq Sauce 440G

Great taste and value
Great tasting and value for money. simple
Smokey!
I bought this because the HP one I usually buy was unavailable, and I'm glad I did because it's half the price and tastes just as good. This one has a much more smokey flavour than the HP one does, so it does taste a little bit different, but it's still delicious and at half the price, it's definitely worth a punt.
So so. Other BBQ sauces are better.
OK, cheapo barbecue sauce but no more than that. It tastes fine, is competitively priced and is definitely barbecue sauce but nowhere near as good as the brands. Other supermarket own brands are far better at similar prices (sorry Tesco, I'm usually so loyal...)