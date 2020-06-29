By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Bbq Sauce 440G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Bbq Sauce 440G
£ 1.00
£0.23/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Barbecue sauce.
  • SUBTLY SMOKY Seasoned for a mild barbecue flavour
  • SUBTLY SMOKY Seasoned for a mild barbecue flavour
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Dextrose, Salt, Spices, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 29 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g e (400ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy445kJ / 105kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate24.5g3.7g
Sugars17.8g2.7g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste and value

5 stars

Great tasting and value for money. simple

Smokey!

5 stars

I bought this because the HP one I usually buy was unavailable, and I'm glad I did because it's half the price and tastes just as good. This one has a much more smokey flavour than the HP one does, so it does taste a little bit different, but it's still delicious and at half the price, it's definitely worth a punt.

So so. Other BBQ sauces are better.

2 stars

OK, cheapo barbecue sauce but no more than that. It tastes fine, is competitively priced and is definitely barbecue sauce but nowhere near as good as the brands. Other supermarket own brands are far better at similar prices (sorry Tesco, I'm usually so loyal...)

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato Ketchup 890G

£ 1.00
£0.11/100g

Tesco Tomato Ketchup 555G

£ 0.65
£0.12/100g

Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 540G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.08/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Mayonnaise 450Ml

£ 0.75
£0.17/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here