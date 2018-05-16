Baxters Sweet Potato & Chipotle Soup 400G
New
Product Description
- Sweet Potato, Carrot and Chipotle Soup
- "Using our flavour expertise, we've combined smokey chipotle peppers, creamy sweet potatoes and a dash of paprika to wake up your taste buds. A colourful and flavourful soup for all of the senses!"
- Audrey Baxter
- 1 of your 5 a day*
- *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sweet Potato (12%), Carrots (10%), Onions, Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Salt, Honey, Garlic Puree, Chipotle Peppers (0.1%), Ground Smoked Paprika, Tomato Paste, Black Pepper, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Can
|Energy
|215kJ/52kcal
|860kJ/208kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|10.0g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|26.0g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|3.2g
|Protein
|0.6g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.60g
|2.40g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020