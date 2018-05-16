By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Sweet Potato & Chipotle Soup 400G

Baxters Sweet Potato & Chipotle Soup 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

  • Sweet Potato, Carrot and Chipotle Soup
  • "Using our flavour expertise, we've combined smokey chipotle peppers, creamy sweet potatoes and a dash of paprika to wake up your taste buds. A colourful and flavourful soup for all of the senses!"
  • Audrey Baxter
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • Pack size: 400g

Water, Sweet Potato (12%), Carrots (10%), Onions, Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Salt, Honey, Garlic Puree, Chipotle Peppers (0.1%), Ground Smoked Paprika, Tomato Paste, Black Pepper, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)

  • Contains: Milk

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

400g ℮

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 215kJ/52kcal860kJ/208kcal
Fat 2.5g10.0g
of which saturates 0.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate 6.5g26.0g
of which sugars 2.2g8.8g
Fibre 0.8g3.2g
Protein 0.6g2.4g
Salt 0.60g2.40g
Serves 1--

