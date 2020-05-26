Sipsmith London Chili & Lime Gin 70Cl

Product Description
- Chilli & Lime Gin
- For inspiration on all things sippable visit sipsmith.com
- Credited with pioneering the Gin boom with our London Dry Gin, our team of distillers continue to defy boundaries through our Sipping Society, delivering extraordinary experimental gins to our members.
- In celebration of the mastery of our craft, we will be releasing limited small batches of our favourite creations nationwide with a new range that we are calling the ‘Sipping Series'.
- Launching with Chilli & Lime as the Spring/Summer edition, our passionate pioneers have hand crafted a perfect marriage between fresh lime and a blend of 7 fruity & complex chillies from around the world, perfect for the daring sipper.
- At Sipsmith we believe that while taking shortcuts might be crafty, doing things properly, that's craft. Every product is lovingly laboured over by our dedicated team of distillers; no regimented processes, no automation, just a craftsman's flair and a passion for things well made. The result is a range of uncompromisingly hand crafted gins, full of character and bursting with flavour.
- Please Sip Responsibly
- For further health information visit drinksmart.co.uk
- ©2018 Sipsmith Distillery London.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
29.3
ABV
41.9% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of the U.K.
Name and address
- Distilled by:
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Return to
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
- Our doors are always open. Come visit us at the Sipsmith Distillery next time you are in London.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020