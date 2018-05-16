By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lucozade Revive Lemon & Lime 380Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lucozade Revive Lemon & Lime 380Ml
£ 1.50
£0.40/100ml
each 380ml gives you
  • Energy303kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars16.2g
    18%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Lemon and Lime multivitamin juice drink with sugar and sweetener
  • Best Before End -see cap or top of bottle
  • Naturally Inspired Uplift
  • Like a breath of fresh air or a splash of water to the face, Lucozade Revive is the perfect revitalising little lift, right when you need it. Take a break and awaken your taste buds with this lightly sparkling, naturally fruity drink that contains B vitamins so you can feel refreshed and get back to doing what you do best.
  • Pack size: 380ML
  • Naturally inspired uplift
  • Natural fruit flavours and juice
  • Vitamins B3, B5, B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness
  • No artificial sweeteners or colours
  • Low Calorie

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices From Concentrate (10%) (Apple (6%), Lemon (2%), Lime (2%)), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Caffeine, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabillisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12)

Storage

Store cool, dry & away from sunlight. Drink on day of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as part of a healthy balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Drink chilled. Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 380ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal80/19303/71
Fat, g00
of which saturates, g00
Carbohydrate, g4.316.5
of which sugars, g4.316.2
Protein, g00
Salt, g00
Niacin, mg0.6342.415
Pantothenic Acid, mg0.2440.915
Vitamin B6, mg0.0640.2316
Vitamin B12, µg0.1040.3815
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. "*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)"----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here