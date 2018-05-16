Lucozade Revive Lemon & Lime 380Ml

- Energy303kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars16.2g18%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Lemon and Lime multivitamin juice drink with sugar and sweetener
- Best Before End -see cap or top of bottle
- Naturally Inspired Uplift
- Like a breath of fresh air or a splash of water to the face, Lucozade Revive is the perfect revitalising little lift, right when you need it. Take a break and awaken your taste buds with this lightly sparkling, naturally fruity drink that contains B vitamins so you can feel refreshed and get back to doing what you do best.
- Pack size: 380ML
- Naturally inspired uplift
- Natural fruit flavours and juice
- Vitamins B3, B5, B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness
- No artificial sweeteners or colours
- Low Calorie
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices From Concentrate (10%) (Apple (6%), Lemon (2%), Lime (2%)), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Caffeine, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabillisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12)
Storage
Store cool, dry & away from sunlight. Drink on day of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy as part of a healthy balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
- Drink chilled. Contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 380ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|80/19
|303/71
|Fat, g
|0
|0
|of which saturates, g
|0
|0
|Carbohydrate, g
|4.3
|16.5
|of which sugars, g
|4.3
|16.2
|Protein, g
|0
|0
|Salt, g
|0
|0
|Niacin, mg
|0.63
|4
|2.4
|15
|Pantothenic Acid, mg
|0.24
|4
|0.9
|15
|Vitamin B6, mg
|0.06
|4
|0.23
|16
|Vitamin B12, µg
|0.10
|4
|0.38
|15
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. "*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)"
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020