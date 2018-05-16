By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rosedene Farms Braeburn Apples 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Rosedene Farms Braeburn Apples 6 Pack
£ 0.99
£0.17/each
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Belgium, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Minimum 5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g11.8g
Sugars11.8g11.8g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here