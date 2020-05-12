By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tropicana Energise Juice 750Ml

Tropicana Energise Juice 750Ml
£ 2.99
£0.40/100ml

New

Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy281kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    15%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 187 kJ

Product Description

  • Blend of fruit juices and apple water and ginseng extract with added magnesium.
  • - A delicious juice drink with apple, pineapple, passion fruit and banana fruit juices with ginseng extract and added magnesium
  • - This bottle contains 5 servings
  • - Magnesium contributes to the reduction of fatigue and to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • - Energise helps to maintain your health as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • - No added sugar
  • Tropicana Essentials is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc.
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • Magnesium, which contributes to the reduction of fatigue and to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices (86%) [Apple (56%), Pineapple (17%), Passion Fruit (6%), Banana], Apple Water (13%), Ginseng Extract, Magnesium Lactate

Storage

Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.For best before, see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Separation is natural. Shake well before serving.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml (%*)Per 150ml2 (%*)
Energy 187 kJ281 kJ
-44 kcal66 kcal (3%)
Fat0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 11g16g
of which sugars18.8g13g (15%)
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0.1g0.2g
Salt 0g0g (0%)
Magnesium 56mg (15%)84mg (22%)
1Contains only naturally occurring sugars--
2This bottle contains 5 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)--

