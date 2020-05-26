By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

DISARONNO VELVET LIQUEUR 500ML

No ratings yetWrite a review
DISARONNO VELVET LIQUEUR 500ML
£ 15.00
£30.00/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • Visit www.disaronno.com
  • Disaronno Velvet is a distinctly smooth light creamy liqueur that seduces your senses with toasted almonds, apricot, vanilla and a hint of toffee. Brought to you from the family who discovered the world's favourite Italian liqueur Disaronno in 1525, Velvet is an innovation that will challenge and excite your taste buds.
  • It is the romantic coming together of classic Disaronno mixed with the refreshingly silky smooth cream texture that lingers on the tongue and on your mind long after you put the cap back on.
  • 8.5 UK Units per bottle
  • 0.4 UK Unit Per 25ml
  • Drink Responsibly
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Please Recycle
  • A smooth cream with the unmistakable taste of Disaronno
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Alcohol Units

8.5

ABV

17% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store between 0° and 25°C and consume it within 6 months of opening.

Produce of

Produced in Holland and bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served over ice.
  • Avoid mixing it with lemon or acid drinks.

Name and address

  • Produced bottled by:
  • Illva Saronno S.P.A.,
  • Via Archimede 243,
  • Saronno (VA),
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • William Grant & Sons UK Limited,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons UK Limited,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here