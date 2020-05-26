DISARONNO VELVET LIQUEUR 500ML
New
Product Description
- Liqueur
- Disaronno Velvet is a distinctly smooth light creamy liqueur that seduces your senses with toasted almonds, apricot, vanilla and a hint of toffee. Brought to you from the family who discovered the world's favourite Italian liqueur Disaronno in 1525, Velvet is an innovation that will challenge and excite your taste buds.
- It is the romantic coming together of classic Disaronno mixed with the refreshingly silky smooth cream texture that lingers on the tongue and on your mind long after you put the cap back on.
- 8.5 UK Units per bottle
- 0.4 UK Unit Per 25ml
- A smooth cream with the unmistakable taste of Disaronno
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Alcohol Units
8.5
ABV
17% vol
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store between 0° and 25°C and consume it within 6 months of opening.
Produce of
Produced in Holland and bottled in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Best served over ice.
- Avoid mixing it with lemon or acid drinks.
Name and address
- Produced bottled by:
- Illva Saronno S.P.A.,
- Via Archimede 243,
- Saronno (VA),
- Italy.
Distributor address
- William Grant & Sons UK Limited,
- Hook,
- RG27 9XA.
Return to
Net Contents
500ml ℮
