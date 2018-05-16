Fray Bentos Vegan Steak & Kidney Bean 425G

Product Description
- Vegan steak pieces (8%) and kidney beans (3.5%) in gravy, topped with pastry
- Love me?
- Why not try our Fray Bentos Vegetable Balti pie, which is also vegan friendly.
- Metal - recycles forever
- Peta Vegan Food award winner
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Kidney Beans (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein, Palm Fat, Yeast Extract, Wheat Fibre, Flavourings, Barley Malt Exract, Yeast Powder, Spices, Sugar, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Onions, Leeks, Onion Powder, Garlic powder, Carrots, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Purée, Parsley, White Peppercorn, Bay Leaf
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See centre of can base.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Open
Remove lid using a robust can opener, we highly recommend both the Brabantia Essential Line and OXO Good Grips openers. Place opened can on a bakimg tray...
2 Cook
Place in a preheated oven (375ºF / 190ºC / Gas Mark 5). Bake for 25-30 minutes or until crust has risen and is golden brown.
For Fan Assisted Ovens: Follow manufacturer's guidelines for temperature and cooking time. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Important: Remove lid before baking
Number of uses
This pie contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Fray Bentos Foods,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee:
- If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
- Tel: 0800 389 8389
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per 1/2 pie (212.5g)
|Energy
|619kJ/
|1315kJ/
|-
|148kcal
|315kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|15.3g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|32.9g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.8g
|Protein
|4.6g
|9.8g
|Salt
|0.78g
|1.66g
|-
|-
