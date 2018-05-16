Tesco Limited Edition Spiced Fruit Loaf

- Energy832kJ 196kcal10%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars13.8g15%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 832kJ / 196kcal
Product Description
- Fruit loaf made with sultanas, raisins, mixed orange and lemon peel and cinnamon.
- Our limited edition bread introduces a new flavour every season. Our spiced fruit loaf is made with a blend of sultanas, raisins, mixed orange and lemon peel with a hint of cinnamon. Sprinkled with kibbled rice and stone baked for a light, crisp crust. Enjoy a little longer by freezing, or sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven. Enjoy hot or cold with clotted cream and strawberry jam for a tea time classic or serve lightly toasted with butter.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One slice (80g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|832kJ / 196kcal
|1040kJ / 245kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|40.9g
|51.1g
|Sugars
|13.8g
|17.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.6g
|Protein
|5.7g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
