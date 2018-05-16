Swizzels D/Stk Squashies Cupcake Kit 299G
Energy1451kJ 347kcal
Fat17.6g
Saturates10.2g
Sugars35.8g
Salt0.6g
Product Description
- Cupcake Mix, Raspberry Flavour Icing Mix, Vanilla Flavour Icing Mix, Raspberry & Milk Flavour Gums & Cupcake Cases
- Pack size: 299G
Ingredients
Cupcake Mix (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caster Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Baking Powder (Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Salt), Raspberry Flavour Icing Mix (Icing Sugar, Caster Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Carmine)), Vanilla Flavour Icing Mix (Icing Sugar, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring), Raspberry and Milk Flavour Gums (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Glazing Agents (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnauba Wax), Colour (Anthocyanin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before see base of pack.
299g
|Typical Values
|as Consumed per 100g
|as Consumed per 78g serving
|% Reference Intake per serving
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|1860kJ
|1451kJ
|17%
|8400kJ
|445kcal
|347kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|17.6g
|25%
|70g
|of which saturates
|13.1g
|10.2g
|51%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|44.1g
|of which sugars
|45.9g
|35.8g
|40%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|10%
|6g
