Swizzels D/Stk Squashies Cupcake Kit 299G

Swizzels D/Stk Squashies Cupcake Kit 299G
£ 2.50
£0.84/100g

New

Each 78g serving (made up as directed) provides...
  • Energy1451kJ 347kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates10.2g
    51%
  • Sugars35.8g
    40%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ

Product Description

  • Cupcake Mix, Raspberry Flavour Icing Mix, Vanilla Flavour Icing Mix, Raspberry & Milk Flavour Gums & Cupcake Cases
  • Pack size: 299G

Information

Ingredients

Cupcake Mix (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caster Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Baking Powder (Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Salt), Raspberry Flavour Icing Mix (Icing Sugar, Caster Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Carmine)), Vanilla Flavour Icing Mix (Icing Sugar, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring), Raspberry and Milk Flavour Gums (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Glazing Agents (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnauba Wax), Colour (Anthocyanin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before see base of pack.

Net Contents

299g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas Consumed per 100gas Consumed per 78g serving% Reference Intake per servingReference Intake
Energy 1860kJ1451kJ17%8400kJ
-445kcal347kcal2000kcal
Fat 22.5g17.6g25%70g
of which saturates 13.1g10.2g51%20g
Carbohydrate 56.5g44.1g
of which sugars 45.9g35.8g40%90g
Fibre 0.5g0.4g
Protein 3.6g2.8g
Salt 0.8g0.6g10%6g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

