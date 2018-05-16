Bambino Mio Reusable Swim Nappy 2+Years
New
Product Description
- Reusable Swim Nappy 2+ Years
- Keep your baby trendy while they tread the water with our award-winning reusable swim nappies. Perfect for use in the pool and on holiday too
- Easy to use, no additional nappy needs to be worn with this product.
- Concealed water resistant layer and leak-proof legs offer containment while in the water.*
- Super soft cotton terry lining is beautifully soft against your baby's skin.
- Drawstring waistband means it's easy to put on and is comfortable and secure.
- Made from a lightweight fabric so it doesn't weigh your baby down in the water.
- Machine washable and can be tumble dried.
