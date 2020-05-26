Captain Morgan Tiki Mango & Pineapple 700Ml

Product Description
- CAPTAIN MORGAN TIKI MANGO & P/APPLE 700ML
- Captain Morgan Tiki is a new delicious mango and pineapple flavoured spirit drink, made with the Captain's finest rum. It's inspired by the adventures of the Captain and his crew through the South Pacific Islands and the deliciously tropical tastes they discovered. You'll experience tropical tiki flavours led by ripe pineapple and juicy mango and a sweet smooth rum with a clean finish and a fruity aftertaste. Best served in a glass with lemonade & ice.
- Tropical tiki flavours led by ripe pineapple and juicy mango. Sweet smooth rum balanced with complex tropical flavours with a clean finish and a fruity aftertaste.
- With Captain Morgan Tiki it's tiki time in no time! Just add lemonade for a simple, refreshing tasting drink for you and your crew.
- It is made using Captain Morgan rum, sugar, natural pineapple and mango flavours & colourings
- Beautiful cut glass bottle showing a Tiki face
- Get the evening started and drift off into a tiki-filled dream
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Tasting Notes
ABV
25% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best served in a tankard with plenty of ice and lemonade
Name and address
- Diageo Great Britain,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
Net Contents
70cl
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy (kJ)
|660
|Energy (kcal)
|158
|Fat (g)
|0
|of which saturated (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|4.6
|of which sugars (g)
|4.6
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
