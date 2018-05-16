Heineken Lager Beer 4 X 440Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- For more information visit: heineken.com
- Back in 1873, in Amsterdam - Holland, Gerard Heineken founded a beautifully small brewery. People loved the brewing quality so much, that Heineken® is now enjoyed in 192 countries worldwide. Size changes, the dedication to quality always remains.
- 4 x 2.2 UK Units per can
- Please Enjoy Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Widely Recycled
- Brewed with passion for quality
- Pure malt lager
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base.Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK and Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- Consumer Careline 0345 030 3280
- customerservices@heineken.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|176 kJ/42 kcal
