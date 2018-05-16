Thai Dragon Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers 60G
New
Product Description
- Light and crispy sweet chilli prawn and tapioca crackers, a perfect accompaniment to your favourite oriental dish.
- Thai Dragon is a range of authentic flavoured sauces and snacks. The range aims to capture Oriental flavours with key authentic ingredients, allowing us to offer a variety of distinct sauces and snacks. From traditional Sriracha sauce to the most popular prawn crackers, with Thai Dragon you're sure to get a true Oriental taste.
- 100% Recyclable
- Light and crispy oriental crackers dusted with a sweet chilli seasoning
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Prawn (Crustaceans) Crackers (Tapioca Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Shrimp 13% (Crustaceans), Sugar, Salt), Sweet Chilli Seasoning 7% (Sugar, Spice (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Fennel Seed, Ginger, Star Anise), Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid))
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Number of uses
This bag contains approximately 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Surya foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|2219kJ
|444kJ
|-
|531kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|31g
|6.2g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|60g
|12g
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.4g
|Salt
|2.2g
|0.4g
|-
|-
