Tesco Finest Chunky Chips 449g
Offer
- Energy1149kJ 273kcal14%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 592kJ / 141kcal
Product Description
- Chunky oven chips in a crispy batter coating.
- Crisp, golden chips with perfect fluffy centres. Great chips start with the right potatoes. Our experts use a floury variety, perfect for achieving a light, fluffy centre. We fry them in a lightly seasoned batter for extra crispiness.
- Crisp, golden chips with perfect fluffy centres. Great chips start with the right potatoes. Our experts use a floury variety, perfect for achieving a light, fluffy centre. We fry them in a lightly seasoned batter for extra crispiness.
- © Tesco 2020. SC212123
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Crisp, golden chips with perfect fluffy centres
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 449KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
449g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (194g**)
|Energy
|592kJ / 141kcal
|1149kJ / 273kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|7.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|22.6g
|43.9g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|5.2g
|Protein
|2.8g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 449g typically weighs 388g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020