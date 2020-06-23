By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salted Caramel Cones 4X110ml

Tesco Salted Caramel Cones 4X110ml
£ 1.00
£0.23/100ml
One cone
  • Energy794kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1216kJ

Product Description

  • Salted caramel flavour ice cream in a wafer cone coated with chocolate flavoured coating, rippled and topped with salted caramel sauce finished with chocolate coated honeycomb pieces.
  • A salted caramel sauce centre, topped with crisp honeycomb pieces
  • Carton & Lid - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • Ⓒ Tesco 2020. SC0139
  • Crispy wafer cone
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Salted Caramel Sauce (11%) {Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Fructose Powder, Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavourings], Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Chocolate Coated Honeycomb Pieces (2%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Honey], Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Muscovado Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA.
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 110ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One cone (65g)% RI*
Energy 1216kJ794kJ
-289kcal189kcal9%
Fat 10.7g7.0g10%
of which saturates 8.1g5.3g27%
Carbohydrate 44.1g28.8g
of which sugars 27.2g17.8g20%
Fibre 1.9g1.3g
Protein 3.2g2.1g
Salt 0.3g0.2g3%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

