By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tropicana Extra Juicy Bits Orange Juice 1.4L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tropicana Extra Juicy Bits Orange Juice 1.4L
£ 3.30
£0.24/100ml
Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy258kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    14%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172 kJ/41 kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice with Extra Juicy Bits
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Start your day with life in every drop!
  • A Little Glass of Tropicana gives you...
  • 100% pure pressed fruit
  • 1 of 5 a day per 150ml
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • 150ml of Tropicana Pure Premium provides one of your daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • 100% pure pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate
  • Pack size: 1.4L
  • Vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice, Orange Pulp (5.7%)

Storage

Always store in your refrigerator.For best before date please see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 9-10 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
  • Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • ROI 1800 509 408

Net Contents

1.4l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy 172 kJ/41 kcal258 kJ/62 kcal (3%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 9.3g14g
of which sugars†8.4g13g (14%)
Fibre 0.7g1.1g
Protein 0.8g1.2g
Salt 0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C 24 mg (30%*)36mg (45%)
Potassium190 mg (10%*)285mg (14%)
† Contains naturally occurring sugars--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 9-10 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco British Unsalted Butter 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.49
£5.96/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 3.408L, 6 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.50
£0.44/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tropicana Orange Extra Juicy Bits Juice 950 Ml

£ 1.50
£0.16/100ml

Offer

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.49
£5.96/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here