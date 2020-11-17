By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Halo Top Gooey Brownie Ice Cream 473Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Halo Top Gooey Brownie Ice Cream 473Ml
£ 5.00
£1.06/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownie Flavoured Ice Cream with Brownie Sauce (5%) and Brownie Pieces (2%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • 380 kcal per tub
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 473ML

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Eggs, Brownie Sauce (5%) (Sugar, Soybean Oil, Water, Tapioca Syrup, Cocoa, Wheat Flour, Molasses, Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Natural Flavour, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Baking Soda), Sweetener (Erythritol), Cream, Cane Sugar, Brownie Pieces (2%) (Sugar, Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Cocoa, Water, Brown Sugar, Eggs, Raising Agent (Baking Soda), Natural Flavour, Salt), Glycerol, Natural Flavour, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carrageenan), Cocoa, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum), Sea Salt, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see base of tub.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 473ml
Energy 607kJ 144kcal1590kJ 380kcal
Fat 4,4g11,4g
of which saturates 2,2g5,8g
Carbohydrate 21,7g56,5g
of which sugars 12,4g32,2g
Protein 5,2g13,5g
Salt 0,55g1,44g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Oppo Colmbian Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Cream 475Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Halo Top Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 473Ml

£ 5.00
£1.06/100ml
Clubcard Price

Oppo Double Salted Caramel Ice Cream 475Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Halo Top Vanilla Crunch 3 X 80Ml

£ 3.95
£1.65/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here