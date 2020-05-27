By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Peanut Bar with Peanut Butter Coating
  • KIND Protein bars are made with premium whole ingredients and a creamy, crunchy texture. It's a protein bar that doesn't taste like one. Our Peanut Protein Bar contains crunchy whole nuts and is packed with natural plant protein. Our KIND Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Snack Bar is made with a mix of peanuts, almonds, and fibre for a well-rounded snack.
  • 12g Of Plant Protein
  • Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
  • No artificial additives - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 50G
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (59%), Peanut Butter Coating (15%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Flour, Nonfat Milk Powder, Peanut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Chicory Root Fibre, Soy Protein Isolate, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain nut shell fragments.

Name and address

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Return to

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.
  • kindsnacks.com

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 50g bar
Energy Value2,104 kj / 503 kcal1,054 kj / 252 kcal
Fat 35 g18 g
of which Saturates 8.5 g4.3 g
Carbohydrate 24 g12 g
of which Sugars 16 g7.9 g
Fibre 9.6 g4.8 g
Protein 24 g12.0 g
Salt 0.69 g0.34 g

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain nut shell fragments.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here