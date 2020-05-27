Kind Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar 50G
Product Description
- Peanut Bar with Peanut Butter Coating
- KIND Protein bars are made with premium whole ingredients and a creamy, crunchy texture. It's a protein bar that doesn't taste like one. Our Peanut Protein Bar contains crunchy whole nuts and is packed with natural plant protein. Our KIND Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter Snack Bar is made with a mix of peanuts, almonds, and fibre for a well-rounded snack.
- 12g Of Plant Protein
- Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
- No artificial additives - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 50G
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (59%), Peanut Butter Coating (15%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Peanut Flour, Nonfat Milk Powder, Peanut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Chicory Root Fibre, Soy Protein Isolate, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front of pack.
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain nut shell fragments.
Name and address
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
Net Contents
50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 50g bar
|Energy Value
|2,104 kj / 503 kcal
|1,054 kj / 252 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|18 g
|of which Saturates
|8.5 g
|4.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|24 g
|12 g
|of which Sugars
|16 g
|7.9 g
|Fibre
|9.6 g
|4.8 g
|Protein
|24 g
|12.0 g
|Salt
|0.69 g
|0.34 g
Safety information
May contain nut shell fragments.
