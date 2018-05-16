Starbucks Cappuccino Premium Instant Sachets 5 X 14G

Product Description
- Instant coffee beverage.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- starbucks.com/social-impact
- Enjoy Starbucks® Cappuccino Premium Instant Coffee any time of the day. Inspired by the Starbucks® Cappuccino, we've crafted this rich and velvety beverage for you to prepare at home. Expertly blended with high quality coffee and dairy milk, it is topped with a thick layer of foam. Our passion to share with you your favourite Starbucks® beverages led us to create our Premium Instant Coffee range, bringing your Starbucks® Coffee into the comfort of your own home. Our Premium Instant Coffees are inspired by our iconic coffeehouse beverages, expertly blended together with 100% Arabica coffee. Your favourite Starbucks® Coffee for you to enjoy wherever and whenever you fancy.
- Green Dot
- Widely Recycled
- Starbucks® and the Starbucks logo are trademarks of Starbucks used under license by Nestlé.
- © 2019 Starbucks Coffee Company. All rights reserved
- Starbucks Cappuccino Premium Instant Coffee with rich & velvety notes
- Expertly blended together with dairy milk for a thick topping of foam
- Crafted with high quality 100% Arabica coffee
- 5 individual serving sticks per box
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- Enjoy Starbucks Coffee at home
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Semi-Skimmed Milk Powder 66%, Coffee 15% (Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee 0.3%), Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1. Add 1 individual stick of Starbucks® Premium Instant Coffee per cup.
- 2. Pour over 180ml of hot water. Allow boiling water to rest for 30 seconds before using, optimum temperature is 85°C.
- 3. Stir well, sit back and enjoy.
Number of uses
Makes 5 mugs
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Visit us at Starbucksathome.com
Net Contents
5 x 14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml**
|Per mug**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1720 kJ
|114 kJ
|238 kJ
|-
|410 kcal
|27 kcal
|57 kcal
|3%
|Fat
|15.2g
|1.0g
|2.1g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|9.4g
|0.6g
|1.3g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|45.5g
|3.0g
|6.4g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|36.6g
|2.4g
|5.1g
|6%
|Fibre
|5.1g
|0.3g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|19.6g
|1.3g
|2.7g
|5%
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.04g
|0.09g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One sachet + 180ml water, makes 210ml; used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 5 mugs
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020