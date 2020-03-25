By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Revels Chocolate Pouch 112G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Revels Chocolate Pouch 112G
£ 1.50
£1.34/100g
1/3 pack = 37.3g
  • Energy752kJ 179kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2015kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates with assorted centres.
  • Check out the website:
  • www.revels.co.uk
  • Which one will you get™?
  • Coffee?
  • Raisin?
  • Orange?
  • Chocolate?
  • Toffee?
  • Maltesers®?
  • Green Dot
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 112G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E306, E492), Wheat Flour, Salt, Palm Kernel Fat, Modified Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Raisin Agents (E341, E500, E501), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, E331), Wheat Gluten, Flavourings (contains Celery), Palm Oil, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Colours (E160a, E163), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 37.3g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 37.3g (%*)
Energy 2015kJ752kJ (9%)
-480kcal179kcal (9%)
Fat 21g7.8g (11%)
of which saturates 13g4.7g (9%)
Carbohydrate 68g25g (10%)
of which sugars 64g24g (27%)
Protein 5.1g1.9g (4%)
Salt 0.31g0.12g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

M&M's Peanut Pouch 125G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Raisins 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Galaxy Minstrels Large Pouch 240G

£ 2.50
£1.05/100g

Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Crisps 150 G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here