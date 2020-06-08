By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grenade Energy Zero Sugar Drink 330Ml

Grenade Energy Zero Sugar Drink 330Ml
£ 1.99
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated energy drink with natural caffeine, taurine, magnesium, BCAAs and vitamins with sweetener
  • Even at Grenade® we sometimes need a kickstart, so we created Grenade Energy®, a functional energy drink with natural caffeine, taurine, BCAAs, electrolytes and vitamins... plus it's zero sugar because we don't like that stuff.
  • Natural Caffeine
  • Naturally caffeinated packing the same punch as approximately two espressos.
  • Electrolytes
  • Features added electrolytes, including magnesium contributing to electrolyte balance.
  • BCAAs + Vitamins
  • We've also thrown in a boost of B vitamins to aid recovery and added BCAAs.
  • Vitamins B3, B6, B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and support normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Rinse - Widely Recycled
  • Grenade® and Grenade Energy® are Registered Trademarks
  • Natural caffeine
  • Zero sugar and calories
  • With vitamins, electrolytes & BCAAs
  • Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance
  • Naturally derived caffeine extract
  • Energize, recover
  • Energy lives here
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 330ML
  • Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance
  • Vitamins B3, B6, B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and support normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Zero sugar
  • Zero calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Branched Chain Amino Acids 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavour, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, Electrolyte Blend: Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Taurine, Caffeine from Coffee Bean, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin Blend: Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, Guarana Extract, Green Tea Extract, Choline Bitartrate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store chilled and consume within 12 hours. For best before end see base

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served ice cold
  • Consume responsibly. Recommended maximum consumption of 2 cans per day (2 servings).

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women, or individuals sensitive to caffeine (47mg/100ml).

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer Serving (330 ml)
Energy kJ1345
Energy Kcal311
Fat 0 g0 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 0 g0 g
of which sugars 0 g0 g
Fibre 0 g0 g
Protein 0.4 g1.4 g
Salt 0.04 g0.14 g
Vitamin D31.5 mcg5.0 mcg (100%)
Vitamin B34.8 mg15 mg (100%)
Vitamin B51.8 mg6.0 mg (100%)
Vitamin B6 0.4 mg1.4 mg (100%)
Vitamin B12 0.8 mcg2.5 mcg (100%)
Biotin 15 mcg 50 mcg (100%)
Magnesium 18 mg60 mg (16%)
Natural Caffeine155 mg
Electrolytes (Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride)470 mg
BCAA 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine)1500 mg
Taurine250 mg
N-Acetyl Tyrosine500 mg
Vitamins--
Functional Energy Blend--
Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women, or individuals sensitive to caffeine (47mg/100ml).

