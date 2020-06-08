Grenade Energy Zero Sugar Drink 330Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated energy drink with natural caffeine, taurine, magnesium, BCAAs and vitamins with sweetener
- Even at Grenade® we sometimes need a kickstart, so we created Grenade Energy®, a functional energy drink with natural caffeine, taurine, BCAAs, electrolytes and vitamins... plus it's zero sugar because we don't like that stuff.
- Natural Caffeine
- Naturally caffeinated packing the same punch as approximately two espressos.
- Electrolytes
- Features added electrolytes, including magnesium contributing to electrolyte balance.
- BCAAs + Vitamins
- We've also thrown in a boost of B vitamins to aid recovery and added BCAAs.
Vitamins B3, B6, B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and support normal energy yielding metabolism.
- Rinse - Widely Recycled
- Grenade® and Grenade Energy® are Registered Trademarks
- Natural caffeine
- Zero sugar and calories
- With vitamins, electrolytes & BCAAs
- Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance
- Naturally derived caffeine extract
- Energize, recover
- Energy lives here
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 330ML
Magnesium contributes to electrolyte balance
- Vitamins B3, B6, B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and support normal energy yielding metabolism
- Zero sugar
- Zero calories
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Branched Chain Amino Acids 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavour, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, Electrolyte Blend: Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Taurine, Caffeine from Coffee Bean, Sweetener: Sucralose, Vitamin Blend: Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, Guarana Extract, Green Tea Extract, Choline Bitartrate
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store chilled and consume within 12 hours. For best before end see base
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Best served ice cold
- Consume responsibly. Recommended maximum consumption of 2 cans per day (2 servings).
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women, or individuals sensitive to caffeine (47mg/100ml).
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
- info@grenade.com
- grenade.com
- Customer Care Line: +44 (0) 2477 170 100
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per Serving (330 ml)
|Energy kJ
|13
|45
|Energy Kcal
|3
|11
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|0.14 g
|Vitamin D3
|1.5 mcg
|5.0 mcg (100%)
|Vitamin B3
|4.8 mg
|15 mg (100%)
|Vitamin B5
|1.8 mg
|6.0 mg (100%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.4 mg
|1.4 mg (100%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.8 mcg
|2.5 mcg (100%)
|Biotin
|15 mcg
|50 mcg (100%)
|Magnesium
|18 mg
|60 mg (16%)
|Natural Caffeine
|155 mg
|Electrolytes (Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride)
|470 mg
|BCAA 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine)
|1500 mg
|Taurine
|250 mg
|N-Acetyl Tyrosine
|500 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Functional Energy Blend
|-
|-
|Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breast-feeding women, or individuals sensitive to caffeine (47mg/100ml).
