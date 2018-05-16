By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bassetts Superfruit Jellies 130G

Bassetts Superfruit Jellies 130G
£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Each 24 g contains
  • Energy333 kJ 78 kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars14 g
    16%
  • Salt0.83 g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1387 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • The beneficial effect is obtained with a consumption of 4 sweets per day. Enjoy as a part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • With 30% fruit juice†
  • †Made with concentrated fruit juice
  • Cranberry flavour, blueberry flavour, pomegranate flavour and papaya flavour
  • Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Green Dot
  • Source of vitamins C & E
  • Natural colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 130G
  • Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Source of vitamins C & E

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Concentrated Fruit Juices 6.5 %† (Apple, Cranberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Papaya), Gelatine, Pectin, Acids (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Vegetable Carbon), Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (dl-Alpha-Tocopherol Acetate), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Bees Wax), †Equivalent of 30 % Fruit Juice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 32 sweets per bag. ≈ 5 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g%** / Per 100 gPer 6 sweets (24 g)%** / Per 6 sweets (24 g)
Energy 1387 kJ333 kJ
-327 kcal78 kcal
Fat 0.6 g0.2 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g< 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 74 g18 g
of which Sugars 59 g14 g
Protein 3.8 g0.9 g
Salt 3.5 g0.83 g
Vitamin E17 mg141 % of NRV**4.0 mg34 % of NRV**
Vitamin C64 mg80 % of NRV**15 mg19 % of NRV**
**Nutrient reference value(s)----
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

