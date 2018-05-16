Bassetts Superfruit Jellies 130G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1387 kJ
Product Description
- Fruit flavour gums.
- BeTreatwise.net
- The beneficial effect is obtained with a consumption of 4 sweets per day. Enjoy as a part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- With 30% fruit juice†
- †Made with concentrated fruit juice
- Cranberry flavour, blueberry flavour, pomegranate flavour and papaya flavour
- Vitamin C contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Source of vitamins C & E
- Natural colours & flavours
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Concentrated Fruit Juices 6.5 %† (Apple, Cranberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Papaya), Gelatine, Pectin, Acids (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Vegetable Carbon), Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (dl-Alpha-Tocopherol Acetate), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Bees Wax), †Equivalent of 30 % Fruit Juice
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approx. 32 sweets per bag. ≈ 5 portions per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|%** / Per 100 g
|Per 6 sweets (24 g)
|%** / Per 6 sweets (24 g)
|Energy
|1387 kJ
|333 kJ
|327 kcal
|78 kcal
|Fat
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|< 0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|18 g
|of which Sugars
|59 g
|14 g
|Protein
|3.8 g
|0.9 g
|Salt
|3.5 g
|0.83 g
|Vitamin E
|17 mg
|141 % of NRV**
|4.0 mg
|34 % of NRV**
|Vitamin C
|64 mg
|80 % of NRV**
|15 mg
|19 % of NRV**
|**Nutrient reference value(s)
