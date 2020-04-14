By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magic Rock Saucery Session Ipa 4 X 330Ml

Magic Rock Saucery Session Ipa 4 X 330Ml
Product Description

  • Saucery Session IPA
  • A pale and fruity session IPA, low in alcohol but high in flavour! Hopped with Citra and Ekuanot, and packed full of tropical fruit and citrus aromas. Full-flavoured, with notes of passionfruit and mango; followed by a well balanced, slightly bitter finish on the tongue; making this a supernatural session beer to return to again and again.
  • Flavour Profile: Passionfruit, Lemon, Grapefruit, Mango, Pine, Cut Grass
  • 4 x 1.3 Units per can
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Please recycle
  • Same but different
  • Juicy, light, refreshing
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Hops, Barley, Oats, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Tasting Notes

ABV

3.9% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Name and address

Return to

  • Magic Rock Brewing,
  • Willow Lane,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD1 5EB,
  • United Kingdom.
  • magicrockbrewing.com
  • @magicrockbrewing

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

