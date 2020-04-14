Magic Rock Saucery Session Ipa 4 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Saucery Session IPA
- A pale and fruity session IPA, low in alcohol but high in flavour! Hopped with Citra and Ekuanot, and packed full of tropical fruit and citrus aromas. Full-flavoured, with notes of passionfruit and mango; followed by a well balanced, slightly bitter finish on the tongue; making this a supernatural session beer to return to again and again.
- Flavour Profile: Passionfruit, Lemon, Grapefruit, Mango, Pine, Cut Grass
- 4 x 1.3 Units per can
- Same but different
- Juicy, light, refreshing
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Hops, Barley, Oats, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats
Tasting Notes
ABV
3.9% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and canned in the UK
Name and address
- Magic Rock Brewing,
- Willow Lane,
- Huddersfield,
- HD1 5EB,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- magicrockbrewing.com
- @magicrockbrewing
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
