Fray Bentos Cheese & Onion Pie 425G

Fray Bentos Cheese & Onion Pie 425G
£ 2.00
£4.71/kg

Product Description

  • Onion, potato and cheddar cheese pie topped with puff pastry
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onions (8%), Potato, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maize Starch (Maize Starch, Ascorbic Acid), Cheese Powder (Milk), Potato Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Ground White Pepper, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See centre of can base.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: REMOVE LID BEFORE BAKING

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per 1/2 pie (212.5g)
Energy 742kJ/1577kJ/
-178kcal378kcal
Fat10.6g22.5g
of which saturates1.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate 15.7g33.4g
of which sugars 1.0g2.1g
Fibre 0.7g1.5g
Protein 3.8g8.1g
Salt 0.61g1.30g
This pie contains 2 servings--

Safety information

IMPORTANT: REMOVE LID BEFORE BAKING

