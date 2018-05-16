By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Tomato Ketchup 445G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Organic Tomato Ketchup 445G
£ 1.65
£0.37/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy69kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 463kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Organic tomato ketchup.
  • RICH & SWEET Made with organic sun ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • RICH & SWEET Made with organic sun ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • Pack size: 445G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Tomato Purée, Organic Sugar, Organic Spirit Vinegar, Organic Maize Starch, Salt**, Flavouring**, Organic Spices, Organic Onion Powder.

**Denotes non-organic ingredient 

 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 29 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

445g e (400ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy463kJ / 109kcal69kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate24.9g3.7g
Sugars19.8g3.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.0g0.2g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 3.00
£0.40/100ml

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Daddies Brown Sauce 400G

£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 3.00
£0.40/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here