Fibre One Chocolate Fudge Brownie Reduced Sugar 5 X 24G

- Energy344 kJ 83 kcal4%
- Fat3.3 g5%
- Saturates1.9 g10%
- Sugars4.9 g5%
- Salt0.24 g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1434 kJ /
Product Description
- High in fibre brownie with chocolate flavour fudge pieces (10%) and chocolate flavour drizzle (7%).
- 5 individually wrapped chocolate fudge brownies. Deliciously satisfying.
- Irresistibly great taste, WOW!
- All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- © General Mills
- Pack size: 120G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Chocolate Flavour Fudge Pieces (Chicory Root Extract, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)), Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Shea), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Wheat Fibre, Water, Egg White Powder, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Whole Milk Powder, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see bottom of the pack.
Preparation and Usage
- When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.
Number of uses
Contains 5 portions
Name and address
- Made for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Your comments and questions are welcome.
- Careline: 08000 304 753 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.fibreone.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1 × Bar (24g)
|%* (24g)
|Energy
|1434 kJ /
|344 kJ /
|-
|345 kcal
|83 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|13.7 g
|3.3 g
|5%
|of which saturates
|8.1 g
|1.9 g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|40.7 g
|9.8 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|20.3 g
|4.9 g
|5%
|Fibre
|25.3 g
|6.1 g
|-
|Protein
|4.8 g
|1.1 g
|2%
|Salt
|1.00 g
|0.24 g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 5 portions
|-
|-
|-
