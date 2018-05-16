Brewdog V Modern Times West Coast Ipa 440Ml
- Beer.
- You can be our internet friend via @moderntimesbeer on Insta & Twitter, or at Facebook.com/moderntimesisyourfriend.
- 10c Refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
- Future Proof
- California docks in Aberdeen for this West Coast Unification. An all American IPA flexing its hoppy muscles. Massive tropical fruit aroma disembarks. Mango stands tall, front and centre with notes of citrus, lychee, and resinous pine. All resting on a toasted malt base. And an assertive bitter finish brings us back to the future.
- Futureproof - West Coast Wizardry.
- Modern Times
- Modern Times is an intrepid, employee-owned cadre of brewers, roasters, and culinary wizards, offering a dazzling array of beer, coffee, and boundary-pushing vegan cuisine.
- Brewdog
- At BrewDog we brew uncompromising, bold and irreverent beer. Beer with a soul and a purpose. It's the only thing we know. It's the only thing we want to know. We have a terminal craziness to make the beers we want to drink.
- Our approach is a modern day rebellion for flavour and choice. A mad last-ditch stand to create beer that actually tastes of something. Beer like it was. Beer like it will be. Ditch the mainstream and say hello to BrewDog.
- Approx 1.9 standards drinks.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 440ML
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Wheat, Hops, Yeast
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
2.73
6.2% vol
Scotland
Beer
Ambient
Store cold.For Best Before See Base.
Product of Scotland
18 Years
440ml ℮
