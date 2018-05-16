By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Rustic White Baguette

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Rustic White Baguette
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
One slice
  • Energy373kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • Rustic shaped white baguette 280g
  • RICH, CRISP & TANGY Thick crisp crust and open texture with a sour taste. Our rustic white baguette is baked with care for a crisp crust and open, waxy texture. It is made with rye and wheat for a rich and tangy flavour. Eat today to enjoy at its best or refresh the following day by sprinkling with water and refreshing in the oven.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Fermented Rye, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains rye and wheat. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (35g)
Energy1067kJ / 252kcal373kJ / 88kcal
Fat1.0g0.4g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate49.7g17.4g
Sugars2.9g1.0g
Fibre2.3g0.8g
Protein9.8g3.4g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft White Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Tesco Coleslaw 300G

£ 0.80
£0.27/100g

Teapigs Mao Feng Green Tea 15 Tea Bags 37.5G

£ 4.15
£11.07/100g

Tiptree Strawberry Conserve 340G

£ 2.30
£0.68/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here