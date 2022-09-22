We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lambrini Lightly Sparkling Perry 125Cl

4.9(8)Write a review
Lambrini Lightly Sparkling Perry 125Cl
£3.00
£1.80/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A lightly sparkling perry
  • Colour of liquid may vary due to seasonality of ingredients.
  • 56kcal 234kJ Per 100ml
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or sweeteners
  • Pack size: 125CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

7.5

ABV

6.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See bottle neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 10 glasses

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.
  • lambrini.co.uk

Net Contents

125cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy234kJ/56kcal293kJ/70kcal
Bottle contains 10 glasses--
View all Fruit Flavoured Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

We've just taken to this as a staple drink on our

5 stars

We've just taken to this as a staple drink on our girlie nights in. We all enjoy a glass or two without feeling guilty, tried a few cocktails with it. Very refreshing and no nasty sweeteners. Please keep stocking it. !!!!

Out of stock everywhere

5 stars

Lovely wine if you can buy it anywhere.. I have been to 9 supermarkets now and they have been out of stock for 4 weeks of the 1.25 size Are they going bust!!!!

Light and refreshing suitable with most things

5 stars

Light and refreshing suitable with most things

It is an inexpensive, refreshing drink which is be

5 stars

It is an inexpensive, refreshing drink which is best served really cold and I look forward to a glass every Sunday with my lunch.

Great stuff

5 stars

By far my most favourite drink! Time after time I reach for this delicious beverage! It’s cheap it gets you p*shed and I always have a good night!

Nice refreshing drink, ideal for a summers' day. A

4 stars

Nice refreshing drink, ideal for a summers' day. A little bitter in places though.

Not a joke drink. This is lovely and summery.

5 stars

I always laughed at the thought of Lambrini and those who drunk it. In fact it a joke as well in the clovenhoof books where lucifer prefers this. However, due to lockdown blues and not able to have much alcohol due to medication, I thought I would give the 75c bottle a try. What a revelation for those of us for whatever reason can't or wont have high alcohol wines. This is sort of cava-ish sort of prosecco-ish and a better version of babycham. I'm very pleased for the price of nice summer bubbles and now buy it in the bigger bottle for family to share.

Excellent Perry

5 stars

A lovely easy drinking light Perry, not too sweet, ideal on it's own or with several different meals or snacks. It is best drunk when chilled in the fridge I have been drinking this on & off for several years now & never get tired of it as it is always an enjoyable drink. In fact i am going to have a glass now. Cheers!!!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here