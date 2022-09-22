Lambrini Lightly Sparkling Perry 125Cl

We've just taken to this as a staple drink on our
We've just taken to this as a staple drink on our girlie nights in. We all enjoy a glass or two without feeling guilty, tried a few cocktails with it. Very refreshing and no nasty sweeteners. Please keep stocking it. !!!!
Out of stock everywhere
Lovely wine if you can buy it anywhere.. I have been to 9 supermarkets now and they have been out of stock for 4 weeks of the 1.25 size Are they going bust!!!!
Light and refreshing suitable with most things
It is an inexpensive, refreshing drink which is be
It is an inexpensive, refreshing drink which is best served really cold and I look forward to a glass every Sunday with my lunch.
Great stuff
By far my most favourite drink! Time after time I reach for this delicious beverage! It’s cheap it gets you p*shed and I always have a good night!
Nice refreshing drink, ideal for a summers' day. A
Nice refreshing drink, ideal for a summers' day. A little bitter in places though.
Not a joke drink. This is lovely and summery.
I always laughed at the thought of Lambrini and those who drunk it. In fact it a joke as well in the clovenhoof books where lucifer prefers this. However, due to lockdown blues and not able to have much alcohol due to medication, I thought I would give the 75c bottle a try. What a revelation for those of us for whatever reason can't or wont have high alcohol wines. This is sort of cava-ish sort of prosecco-ish and a better version of babycham. I'm very pleased for the price of nice summer bubbles and now buy it in the bigger bottle for family to share.
Excellent Perry
A lovely easy drinking light Perry, not too sweet, ideal on it's own or with several different meals or snacks. It is best drunk when chilled in the fridge I have been drinking this on & off for several years now & never get tired of it as it is always an enjoyable drink. In fact i am going to have a glass now. Cheers!!!