Maltesers Standard Pouch 102G

£ 1.50
£1.48/100g
1/3 pack = 34g
  • Energy716kJ 171kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2105kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Green Dot
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards. Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • The Fairtrade Mark is a registered trademark of Fairtrade International.
  • Fairtrade
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate
  • One for you... two for me
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portions size: 34g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

102g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 34g (%*)
Energy 2105kJ716kJ (9%)
-503kcal171kcal (9%)
Fat 25g8.4g (12%)
of which saturates 15g5.2g (26%)
Carbohydrate 62g21g (8%)
of which sugars 53g18g (20%)
Protein 8.1g2.8g (6%)
Salt 0.42g0.14g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

