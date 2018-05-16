Tesco Brioche Rolls 4 Pack

- Energy679kJ 161kcal8%
Product Description
- Brioche roll. A light and fluffy glazed, brioche bun with a sweet, buttery taste and a soft, moist eat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Butter Powder (Milk), Yeast, Dried Egg, Wheat Fibre, Palm Oil, Salt, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Dextrin, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum).
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, milk and egg. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (54g)
|Energy
|1257kJ / 298kcal
|679kJ / 161kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|48.9g
|26.4g
|Sugars
|9.3g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|10.0g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
