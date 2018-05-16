Bundaberg Ginger Beer 375Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Ginger Beer Drink contains Sugar & Sweeteners
- Our famous Bundaberg Ginger Beer is Australia's favourite. Craft brewed from a family recipe that's been handed down from generation to generation, it's the jewel in the crown at Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.
- Made with the finest, locally grown ginger and sugarcane, there's simply no compromise in ingredients or quality. It's the real deal! That's why it takes our expert brewers up to three days to brew every batch, ensuring maximum flavour in every bottle. And what a bottle it is! In the classic Bundaberg shape topped with the iconic rip cap. Before you pop one open, hold it upside down and you can actually see the real brewed ginger pieces forming a flavour-filled cloud.
- Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is an iconic Australian family-owned business, based in the small Australian town that shares its name, Bundaberg.
- Established in 1968, the company had a vision to create craft brewed premium non-alcoholic beverages using time-honoured brewing methods and the best quality ingredients, including real roots, fruits, herbs and spices. Despite the passing of time, very little has changed in the way Bundaberg Brewed Drinks make its beverages.
- Carbonated Ginger Drink
- Craft brewed over 3 days
- Pack size: 375ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Ginger Root, Flavourings, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose), Yeast
Produce of
Made in Australia
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Bundaberg Brewed Drinks UK Pty Ltd.,
- Bundaberg Brewed Drinks,
- Horley Green House,
- HX3 6AS,
- UK.
Net Contents
375ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy:
|88kJ (21kcal)
|Fat:
|0g
|Of which: Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|5.1g
|Of which: Sugars
|4.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0.03g
