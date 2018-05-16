By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Pink Gin Fizz Hand Wash 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Pink Gin Fizz Hand Wash 500Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • B/H Fuzzy Duck Pink Gin Fizz Hand Wash 500ml
  • Nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds, England, The Fuzzy Duck™ is a Boutique Inn and a place to feel comfortable, pampered and inspired.
  • Like us on Facebook - @baylisandharding
  • Follow us on Instagram - baylisandhardingplc
  • Join us on Twitter - @Bayhar
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather and rinse.

Warnings

  • WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER.
  • IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding PLC,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Return to

  • Baylis & Harding PLC,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,
  • www.baylisandharding.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here