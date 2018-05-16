Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Ketchup 845G

- Energy29kJ 7kcal<1%
- Fat<0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 46kcal
Product Description
- Reduced sugar and salt tomato ketchup with sugar and sweetener.
- Reduced sugar & salt†
- †70% less sugar / 90% less salt than Tesco Standard Tomato Ketchup
- Lid On - Bottle - Widely Recycled
- Rich & sweet
- Made with sun-ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 845G
- Reduced sugar & salt
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Citric Acid, Salt, Spices, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose), Prepared from 174g of Tomatoes per 100g of Tomato Ketchup
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. Best before: see lid.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 56 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
845g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|196kJ / 46kcal
|29kJ / 7kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|1.4g
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
