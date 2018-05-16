1800 Silver Tequila 70cl

Product Description
- Silver Tequila Reserva
- 1800® is named after the year in which we first began barrel-ageing tequila
- 1800® is made from 100% Weber Blue Agave, hand-picked from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave plants take eight years to ripen and can only be harvested once
- The liquid is double-distilled and a special selection of white tequilas are blended together for added complexity and character
- The iconic bottle is reminiscent of the centuries old- Mayan stone pyramids and the words on the label's crest reflect how 1800® has always remained true to its value of trabajo, passion, honestidad - or work, passion and honestly
- 1800 Silver tequila is ideal for long drinks instead of vodka or gin
- Our range of fine Tequilas also includes Reposado and Añejo. For a tropical twist on 1800® Silver we recommended 1800® Coconut. Please try them all to experience the taste of real Tequila.
- Producer: Proximo Spirits
- 100% agave
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Colour: Crystal clear with blonde highlights, Aroma: Soft, sweet, floral, fruit, spice, black peppercorns and agave, Flavour: Smooth, clean and balanced with sweet prune and roasted pepper, Finish: Medium with fruity pepper fade
Alcohol Units
26.6
ABV
38% vol
Country
Mexico
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Signature Serve: 1800 Tequila and Tonic
- 1800 Tequila and Tonic
- 50ml 1800 Silver
- 100ml of Tonic Water
- Steps
- 1. Top with Tonic Water
- 2. Garnish with Lime wedge
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- JC Master Distribution CLS,
- Ferry House,
- 48 Lower Mount Street,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Return to
- www.1800tequila.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
