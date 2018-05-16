By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1800 Silver Tequila 70cl

1800 Silver Tequila 70cl
£ 30.00
£42.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Silver Tequila Reserva
  • 1800® is named after the year in which we first began barrel-ageing tequila
  • 1800® is made from 100% Weber Blue Agave, hand-picked from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave plants take eight years to ripen and can only be harvested once
  • The liquid is double-distilled and a special selection of white tequilas are blended together for added complexity and character
  • The iconic bottle is reminiscent of the centuries old- Mayan stone pyramids and the words on the label's crest reflect how 1800® has always remained true to its value of trabajo, passion, honestidad - or work, passion and honestly
  • 1800 Silver tequila is ideal for long drinks instead of vodka or gin
  • Our range of fine Tequilas also includes Reposado and Añejo. For a tropical twist on 1800® Silver we recommended 1800® Coconut. Please try them all to experience the taste of real Tequila.
  • Producer: Proximo Spirits
  • 100% agave
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Colour: Crystal clear with blonde highlights, Aroma: Soft, sweet, floral, fruit, spice, black peppercorns and agave, Flavour: Smooth, clean and balanced with sweet prune and roasted pepper, Finish: Medium with fruity pepper fade

Alcohol Units

26.6

ABV

38% vol

Country

Mexico

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Signature Serve: 1800 Tequila and Tonic
  • 1800 Tequila and Tonic
  • 50ml 1800 Silver
  • 100ml of Tonic Water
  • Steps
  • 1. Top with Tonic Water
  • 2. Garnish with Lime wedge

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • JC Master Distribution CLS,
  • Ferry House,
  • 48 Lower Mount Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • JC Master Distribution CLS,
  • Ferry House,
  • 48 Lower Mount Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.
  • www.1800tequila.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

