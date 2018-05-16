By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oatly Strawberry Ice Cream 500ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oatly Strawberry Ice Cream 500ml
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry ice cream
  • Please recycle. Recycle the packaging as paper carton.
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Strawberries 15%, Sugar, Oats, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavour, Beetroot Concentrate, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after thawing.Best before: See bottom.

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-211 19 Malmö.

Return to

  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-211 19 Malmö.
  • Freephone number: 00800 22881234
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 825 kJ / 197 kcal
Fat 10 g
of which saturates 5,4 g
Carbohydrate 26 g
of which sugars 23 g
Fibre 0,9 g
Protein 0,7 g
Salt 0,08 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here