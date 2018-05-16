Oatly Strawberry Ice Cream 500ml

Product Description
- Strawberry ice cream
- Please recycle. Recycle the packaging as paper carton.
- Free from milk and soya
- Totally vegan
- Pack size: 500ML
Water, Strawberries 15%, Sugar, Oats, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavour, Beetroot Concentrate, Salt
- Free From: Milk, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Store at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after thawing.Best before: See bottom.
- Oatly AB,
- Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
- SE-211 19 Malmö.
- Freephone number: 00800 22881234
- info.uk@oatly.com
- www.oatly.com
500ml
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|825 kJ / 197 kcal
|Fat
|10 g
|of which saturates
|5,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|of which sugars
|23 g
|Fibre
|0,9 g
|Protein
|0,7 g
|Salt
|0,08 g
