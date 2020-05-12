By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Legacy By Hardys Chardonnay 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Legacy By Hardys Chardonnay 750Ml
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay
  • Made by the team at Hardy's, one of Australia's most renowned wine producers, drawing on more than 165 years of winemaking experience.
  • Legacy is an exclusive range of wines celebrating founder Thomas Hardy and the generations who have carried on his vision of producing world-class wines enjoyed by people around the world.
  • This fresh and fruity white displays lifted citrus aromas with flavours of tropical fruits and a crisp, refreshing finish. Delicious with roast chicken or creamy pasta dishes.
  • Thomas Hardy's pioneering spirit and passion for winemaking spans five generations and is at the heart of our outstanding range of Hardy's wines
  • The Hardy family's winemaking heritage goes back to our founder Thomas Hardy in 1853
  • 9.4 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of South Eastern Aaustralia
  • Handcrafted by Hardys for five generations
  • Continuing his legacy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • This fresh and fruit white displays lifted citrus aromas with flavours of tropical fruits and a crisp, refreshing finish.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • This wine has been fermented in stainless steel tanks and has had some light oak influence.

History

  • Made by the team at Hardys, one of Australia's most renowned wine producers, drawing on more than 165 years of winemaking experience. Legacy is an exclusive range of wines celebrating founder Thomas Hardy and the generations who have carried on his vision of producing world-class wines enjoyed by people around the world.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Facebook: hardyswines
  • Twitter: @hardyswineuk

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 300kJ/72kcal375kJ/90kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.39
£0.39/each

Offer

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here