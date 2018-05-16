Graham's Skyr Passion Fruit Mango Papaya Yogurt 150G
New
Product Description
- Skyr Yogurt
- Our Skyr Icelandic style yogurts are made from pure Scottish milk and carefully sourced fruit, they're fat free, high in protein and 30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts. Extraordinarily tasty and packed with gut friendly live bacteria they are the perfect choice for your family.
- The Grahams
- 15g protein
- Fat free
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Skyr Yogurt with Live Cultures* (Milk) (86%), Passion Fruit Juice (3%), Alphonso Mango Puree (1%), Papaya Juice Concentrate (1%), Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Concentrates (Lemon, Safflower), *Includes millions of: Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Consume within 3 days of opening. Do not freeze.
Recycling info
Cap. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Airthrey Kerse Farm,
- FK9 4RW.
Return to
- Airthrey Kerse Farm,
- FK9 4RW.
- grahamsfamilydairy.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|369kJ/87kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|(of which saturates
|0.2g)
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|(of which sugars
|7.2g)
|Protein
|10.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
