Graham's Skyr Passion Fruit Mango Papaya Yogurt 150G

Graham's Skyr Passion Fruit Mango Papaya Yogurt 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Skyr Yogurt
  Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Our Skyr Icelandic style yogurts are made from pure Scottish milk and carefully sourced fruit, they're fat free, high in protein and 30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts. Extraordinarily tasty and packed with gut friendly live bacteria they are the perfect choice for your family.
  • The Grahams
  • 15g protein
  • Fat free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 150G
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Skyr Yogurt with Live Cultures* (Milk) (86%), Passion Fruit Juice (3%), Alphonso Mango Puree (1%), Papaya Juice Concentrate (1%), Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Concentrates (Lemon, Safflower), *Includes millions of: Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Consume within 3 days of opening. Do not freeze.

Recycling info

Cap. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Airthrey Kerse Farm,
FK9 4RW.
  • FK9 4RW.

Return to

  grahamsfamilydairy.com
  • FK9 4RW.
  • grahamsfamilydairy.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 369kJ/87kcal
Fat 0.4g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrate 9.3g
(of which sugars 7.2g)
Protein 10.3g
Salt 0.1g

