Heck Vegetable With Edge Bollywood Bangers 8Pk 340G
New
Product Description
- Sausages made from Cauliflower, Lentils and Spinach with Green Chilli
- "A wonderful blend of nutritious veggies, herbs and spices.
- These Bollywood Bangers are bursting full of flavour.
- Lentils are a good source of vegetarian protein, which tastes fab too."
- Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc RNutr
- At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? flavour you can swear by.
- Please recycle this carton
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Flavour you can swear by
- Veg with edge
- Indian-style sausages made from cauliflower, lentils, pulses and seeds
- All spiced up with chilli, ginger, cumin and turmeric
- Packed full of plant-based goodness
- British by Heck
- Gluten free
- High fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Cauliflower Florets (27%), Lentils (20%) (Water, Dry Lentils, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride), Oven Dried Tomato, Quinoa, Red Onion, Pea Flour, Spinach (5%), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Vegetable Fibres, Methyl Cellulose, Salt), Fresh Coriander, Green Chilli (2%), Ginger Puree, Citrus Fibre, Chia Seeds, Garlic Puree, Nigella Seeds, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Turmeric, Salt, Ground Cumin, Onion Powder, Ground Coriander, Cumin Seeds, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or below.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen only.
Remove from packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only as appliances will vary. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 170°C / 150°C / Gas Mark 3. Place on a baking tray with a little sunflower oil and bake to the middle shelf for 20-25 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a low heat with a little sunflower oil. Pan-fry for 23-25 minutes, turning occasionally. Turn to a high heat for a further 3 minutes to caramelise.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per 2 sausages (76g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|634 kJ / 152 kcal
|482 kJ / 116 kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|4.7g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|13.5g
|10.3g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|10.2g
|7.8g
|Protein
|5.4g
|4.1g
|Salt
|1.27g
|0.97g
