KELLOGS ALL BRAN OATY CLSTRS ALMD & P/SEEDS 380G

- Energy788kJ 186kcal9%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.13g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1729kJ
Product Description
- Mixed Cereals Clusters with Almonds and Pumpkin Seeds.
- Find out more on www.kelloggs.co.uk
- With natural prebiotic* chicory root fibre
- *Chicory root fibre contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. All-Bran Prebiotic Oaty Clusters Almond & Pumpkin Seeds contains 4.9g chicory root fibre per serving. i.e. 40% of the required daily intake. Full beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 12g chicory root fibre.
- High superior** wheat bran fibre
- **Wheat bran fibre is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. All-Bran Prebiotic Oaty Clusters Almond & Pumpkin Seeds contains 2.7g wheat bran fibre per serving. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to an acceleration of intestinal transit.
- Enjoy as part of healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Prebiotic goodness to fuel your gut!
- All-bran cereals are high in superior wheat bran fibre, feeding a healthy gut
- Prebiotic oaty cluster contains natural prebiotic chicory root fibre, helping support digestive health by increasing levels of important bacteria living in your gut, nourishing your gut microbiota
- Helping you feel at your best every day!
By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Low sugar
- 9.5g fibre per serving
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Vegan
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 380G
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (41%) (Oats, Puff Barley), Wheat Bran Piece (Wheat Bran, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Almonds (5%), Pumpkin Seeds (5%), Brown Rice Syrup
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts, Gluten from other Cereals For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
- UK.
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/45g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1729kJ
|778kJ
|-
|414kcal
|186kcal
|9%
|Fat
|16g
|7.2g
|10%
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|19g
|of which sugars
|4.7g
|2.1g
|2%
|Fibre
|21g
|9.5g
|Protein
|15g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.13g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021