Amplify Zing & Zest Non Alcoholic Spirit 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit
- Turn. It. Up.
- This is the start of something new. Of something more.
- An invitation to play, to explore and amplify your experience.
- No alcohol to dull your senses. Which means you're sharper.
- More in the moment. More open to enjoy the craftsmanship that's helped to create this complex drink.
- So think different, drink different. And let's make this a night (or day) to remember.
- The Expression
- The artwork on this label has been specially created by the artist Sophie Abbott inspired directly by her experience of Amplify - scents of sweet orange with beautiful tasting notes of lemon and bittersweet orange. Pops of ginseng, earthy juniper and lemongrass provide a slight bitter edge.
- Zing & zest
- Free of alcohol
- Free in spirit
- Alive with orange citrus and fresh botanicals
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Natural Botanical Distillates and Extracts, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 3 months of opening.
Name and address
- Intercontinental Brands,
- Harrogate,
- HG2 8PB.
Return to
- www.drinkamplify.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ/100ml (kcal/100ml))
|54 (13)
|Fat (g/100ml)
|Trace
|Of which Saturates (g/100ml)
|Trace
|Carbohydrates (g/100ml)
|2.9g
|Of which Sugars (g/100ml)
|0.2g
|Protein (g/100ml)
|Trace
|Salt (g/100ml)
|Trace
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
