Amplify Zing & Zest Non Alcoholic Spirit 500Ml

Amplify Zing & Zest Non Alcoholic Spirit 500Ml
£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirit
  • Turn. It. Up.
  • This is the start of something new. Of something more.
  • An invitation to play, to explore and amplify your experience.
  • No alcohol to dull your senses. Which means you're sharper.
  • More in the moment. More open to enjoy the craftsmanship that's helped to create this complex drink.
  • So think different, drink different. And let's make this a night (or day) to remember.
  • The Expression
  • The artwork on this label has been specially created by the artist Sophie Abbott inspired directly by her experience of Amplify - scents of sweet orange with beautiful tasting notes of lemon and bittersweet orange. Pops of ginseng, earthy juniper and lemongrass provide a slight bitter edge.
  • Zing & zest
  • Free of alcohol
  • Free in spirit
  • Alive with orange citrus and fresh botanicals
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Natural Botanical Distillates and Extracts, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 3 months of opening.

Name and address

  • Intercontinental Brands,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.

Return to

  • Intercontinental Brands,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.
  • www.drinkamplify.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy (kJ/100ml (kcal/100ml))54 (13)
Fat (g/100ml)Trace
Of which Saturates (g/100ml)Trace
Carbohydrates (g/100ml)2.9g
Of which Sugars (g/100ml)0.2g
Protein (g/100ml)Trace
Salt (g/100ml)Trace

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

