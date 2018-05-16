Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Bbq Sauce 425G

- Energy45kJ 11kcal1%
- Fat0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- Reduced sugar and salt barbecue sauce.
- SUBTLY SMOKY Seasoned for a mild barbecue flavour
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Dextrose, Date, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Flavouring.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.
Number of uses
approx. 28 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
425g e (400ml)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|300kJ / 71kcal
|45kJ / 11kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.9g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|9.2g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|45% less sugar than Standard Tesco BBQ Sauce
|55% less salt than Standard Tesco BBQ Sauce
|As Sold.
