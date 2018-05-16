By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Bbq Sauce 425G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Bbq Sauce 425G
£ 1.05
£0.25/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy45kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar and salt barbecue sauce.
  • SUBTLY SMOKY Seasoned for a mild barbecue flavour
  • SUBTLY SMOKY Seasoned for a mild barbecue flavour
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Dextrose, Date, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spices, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 28 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e (400ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy300kJ / 71kcal45kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.9g2.4g
Sugars9.2g1.4g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
45% less sugar than Standard Tesco BBQ Sauce--
55% less salt than Standard Tesco BBQ Sauce--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Ketchup 530G

£ 0.65
£0.12/100g

Stockwell & Co Tomato Ketchup 540G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.08/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Reduced Sugar & Salt Ketchup 845G

£ 1.00
£0.12/100g

Tesco Tomato Ketchup 890G

£ 1.00
£0.11/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here