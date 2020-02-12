Walkers Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Crisps 5X25g
Offer
- Energy516 kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ
Product Description
- Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps
- First...
- The flavour starts subtly, sweet onion & a little spicy chilli
- Then...
- A flourish of complex fragrant herbs
- Finishing...
- With a sweet satisfying heat
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Specially selected potato varieties
- Thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning contains: Sugar, Fructose, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Dried Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Chilli Powder, Potassium Chloride, Dried Red Peppers, Paprika Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're here to help.
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
5 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|516kJ
|2065kJ
|-
|123kcal (6%*)
|494kcal
|Fat
|6.2g (9%*)
|24.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g (3%*)
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|59.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.0g (1%*)
|4.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.7g
|Protein
|1.7g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.36g (6%*)
|1.43g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020