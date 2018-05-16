By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. 4 Breaded Fish Fillets 600g

Hearty Food Co. 4 Breaded Fish Fillets 600g
£ 2.39
£3.99/kg
Product Description

  • Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) fillets coated in batter and breadcrumbs.
  • 100% white fish fillet coated in a crispy, golden crumb At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • 100% white fish fillet coated in a crispy, golden crumb. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: ​​​​Pollock (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fillet (128g**)
Energy883kJ / 210kcal1130kJ / 269kcal
Fat6.4g8.2g
Saturates0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate22.4g28.7g
Sugars1.7g2.2g
Fibre2.1g2.7g
Protein14.6g18.7g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 512g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

