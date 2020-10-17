We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zip Coconut Disposable Bbq Tray

  • The ZIP instant Light Disposable BBQ Grill is fast lighting, convenient and mess free. Made using coconut shell briquettes, it has a cooking time of up to 2 hours so there is plenty of time to grill for everyone! Enjoy Barbecuing!
  • H5cm x W31cm x D25.5cm
  • Up to 2 hours cooking time
  • No food tainting
  • Ready to cook in 20 minutes

  • Warnings: This product extreme heat: care must be taken when using, handling and disposing of the product after use. THIS PRODUCT WILL EMIT CARBON MONOXIDE WHICH HAS NO ODOUR. NEVER BURN CHARCOAL INSIDE HOMES, VEHICLES OR TENTS. USE ONLY IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS. Never use in an area where disposable BBQs are prohibited. Never use lighter fluid or other flammable liquids or solids on the barbecue. Never leave the barbecue unattended. Always keep children and pets away from the barbecue and barbecue area. Never touch, attempt to lift or move the barbecue once lit, whilst in use, as qit quickly becomes very hot. If food sticks to the grill use an appropriate utensil to remove
  • do not use your hands. To extinguish, use drinking water only.

AWFUL

1 stars

AWFUL - bought two of these BBQ for our camping trip. Both times the BBQ would not light. Waste of money (x2) and one night i went without dinner because all of our meat couldn't be cooked.

Get a takeaway instead!

1 stars

You’ll need a box of firefighters or a flame thrower if you want to get it lit. My wife had to cooked the kebabs on the grill.

Very dissatisfied.

1 stars

Does not burn a well as traditional wood charcoal. Takes a lot longer than 20 minutes to get to cooking temperature. Not value for money.

Briquettes wouldn't light - what a disappointment

1 stars

Couldn't even light the briquettes, despite numerous attempts. Waste of money. Won't buy a coconut shell grill again.

When you look at the amount of charcoal you wonder

4 stars

When you look at the amount of charcoal you wonder how its going to cook for a bbq. Surprise! Have used twice now and cooked sausages, burgers, chicken kebabs , pork each time and I think it would have been hot enough for marshmallows! Granted the cooking area is small, so you can’t cook all the food at the same time and certainly you would need more than one if you had more than say 3 people ( depending in how much you eat!)

Hopeless!

1 stars

Didn't reach temperature to cook 4 sausages.

