Zip Coconut Disposable Bbq Tray

AWFUL
AWFUL - bought two of these BBQ for our camping trip. Both times the BBQ would not light. Waste of money (x2) and one night i went without dinner because all of our meat couldn't be cooked.
Get a takeaway instead!
You’ll need a box of firefighters or a flame thrower if you want to get it lit. My wife had to cooked the kebabs on the grill.
Very dissatisfied.
Does not burn a well as traditional wood charcoal. Takes a lot longer than 20 minutes to get to cooking temperature. Not value for money.
Briquettes wouldn't light - what a disappointment
Couldn't even light the briquettes, despite numerous attempts. Waste of money. Won't buy a coconut shell grill again.
When you look at the amount of charcoal you wonder
When you look at the amount of charcoal you wonder how its going to cook for a bbq. Surprise! Have used twice now and cooked sausages, burgers, chicken kebabs , pork each time and I think it would have been hot enough for marshmallows! Granted the cooking area is small, so you can’t cook all the food at the same time and certainly you would need more than one if you had more than say 3 people ( depending in how much you eat!)
Hopeless!
Didn't reach temperature to cook 4 sausages.