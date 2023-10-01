Nuby Penguin Cot Mobile

Baby cot mobile designed to help encourage your little one to fall asleep in no time. With five gentle calming melodies and super cute characters that rotate around to help soothe baby to sleep The hanging musical star control is easy to use and enables you to switch between the 5 soothing lullabies with on/off button, as well as adjust the volume and control the rotation This baby cot mobile comes with arm that adjusts to fit onto the top bar of your cot. (maximum depth 7 cm) Getting regular sleep can make all the difference to your day and with this cute Musical Cot Mobile your little one will be having sweet dreams in no time. Easy to fit to the top bar of your cot, the gentle lullabies can be turned on or off at anytime and the super cute characters including Pebble the Penguin will swirl and twirl around to keep them fascinated as they nod off.

H24.5cm x W10.5cm x D24.5cm

Preparation and Usage