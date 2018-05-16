Nuby Penguin Nightlight

- Send your little one to off to sleep with the help of this softly glowing, colour changing, night light for babies
- Built-in rechargeable battery which gives 9-10 hours use when fully charged. Simply use the handy usb cable included to recharge
- Send your little one to the land of nod for the sweetest dreams with the help of this softly glowing, Colour Change Night Light.
- Shaped like a cute little penguin, this soft silicone light will give just enough glow to stop your baby being afraid of the dark, keeping them calm and content as they start to drift off. You can take it with you everywhere you need too so they'll never be without their new penguin pal.
- With easy tap technology, just switch on at the base to start and you'll see the soft white light first. Tap once and the light will start to flow through the 8 soft, calming colours. Tap again to pause the light on your babies favourite colour and tap again to turn the light off. When they're sound asleep. The battery is rechargeable too with the help of the handy USB cable included so there'll never be a dull moment.
- Tap touch to change between the 8 soft calming colours
